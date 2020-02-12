Global  

Stay-out-of-jail card? Trump will have the last word on Roger Stone

Friday, 21 February 2020
He'll judge for himself Never mind that President Donald Trump was willing to turn the Justice Department inside out, or that he attacked a judge and a juror in pursuit of a break for his pal Roger Stone. Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him to 40 months in prison for crimes including lying to Congress and witness tampering, and rejected Trumpworld's claims of persecution.
 Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. The penalty was decided by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who said Stone’s “pride in his own lies” was a...

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

Trump praises Barr for intervening in Roger Stone case

Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case after Justice Department officials under Attorney General William Barr changed their recommended...
CBS News

Tucker Carlson Goes to the Mat for Roger Stone: Trump Could Save His Life and ‘End This Nonsense Forever’ With a Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a direct plea to President Donald Trump Wednesday night on his show to pardon longtime Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger...
Mediaite

