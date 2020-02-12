Stay-out-of-jail card? Trump will have the last word on Roger Stone
Friday, 21 February 2020 () He'll judge for himself Never mind that President Donald Trump was willing to turn the Justice Department inside out, or that he attacked a judge and a juror in pursuit of a break for his pal Roger Stone. Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him to 40 months in prison for crimes including lying to Congress and witness tampering, and rejected Trumpworld's claims of persecution.
