Confusion mounts over China’s counting methods as coronavirus numbers swing wildly
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () BEIJING — Authorities in Hubei province reported good news Thursday: There were only 349 new coronavirus cases the previous day, the lowest tally in weeks. The bad — and puzzling — news? Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, reported 615 new cases all by itself. As Chinese leaders and state media strike a coordinated note this […]
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,243 people globally, mostly in mainland China.
The global death toll is at least 1,868, with one death each in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines..
For the first time, China has disclosed that of the 1,716 workers who have contracted the virus, six have died. Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said that infected workers..
