Confusion mounts over China’s counting methods as coronavirus numbers swing wildly

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
BEIJING — Authorities in Hubei province reported good news Thursday: There were only 349 new coronavirus cases the previous day, the lowest tally in weeks. The bad — and puzzling — news? Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, reported 615 new cases all by itself. As Chinese leaders and state media strike a coordinated note this […]
