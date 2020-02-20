Desus and Mero Crack Up Watching Warren and Bloomberg At Nevada Democratic Debate (Video)

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NOTE: Lots of profanity in the video above.



On Thursday’s episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero,” Desus Nice and The Kid Mero had almost too much fun during a freewheeling recap of the ninth Democratic debate. In particular they loved the back and forth between Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren, or as Desus dubbed her, “Elizabeth the War God.”



Some highlights:



Desus and Mero started with the mic drop early on in the debate, when Warren said “”I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”



The duo laughed it up after the clip and reenacted it as though it were a drive-by shooting. “He starts rushing her, everyone starts fighting,” said Mero. “Meanwhile Pete’s just taking phone numbers for the cops,” Desus joked about Pete Buttigieg.



*Also Read:* Candidates Armed With Bloomberg Oppo Research (and Plenty of Zings) at 9th Democratic Debate



After mocking “these dramatic, NBA ass camera angles,” referring to the way the MSNBC and NBC’s cameras panned all over the stage during the debate, they took a few moments to comment on Bloomberg’s stoic demeanor.



“Bloomberg is like f— this,” Desus joked. “I’m gonna go block out the sun.”



“Bloomberg is like, one billion, two billion, three billion, four billion, five billion ” added Mero. “I don’t even hear you motherf—–s. What was the question, I’m too rich.”



Next up, after imagining that Bloomberg was secretly reminiscing about stop-and-frisk like a gangster keeping it real, Desus joked that Warren was “coming with that strong teacher who cares vibe. ‘You are f—— up. You have so much potential!”



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Edges Mike Bloomberg and NBC's Dem Debate in Early Demo Ratings



They breezed through some of the other moments of the debate. “Every time they say billionaire, it feels like a slur?” said Desus. “I was getting offended, like why they using the hard r?”



“Why they don’t say ‘billiona’?” asked Mero.



Of course they clowned on Bloomberg during the segment when he was asked about his company’s policy of making people sign non disclosure agreements, and joked that one moment in particular Warren almost went too far in her criticism. “At this point if it was like a fight on the train, then you gotta get involved. Like ‘big man stop. Stop, he learned his lesson.'”



The clip concluded with a run through of Warren’s criticisms of the other Democratic contenders, where at one point Mero said “damn, the blue wedding.”



There’s more, and you can watch it all above.



