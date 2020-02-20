Nets Star Kyrie Irving Needs Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

0sadume aliyu RT @NYDailyNews: Now that Kyrie Irving is out for the season after opting for shoulder surgery, the Nets need Spencer Dinwiddie more than e… 11 minutes ago

NY Daily News Sports The rest of the Nets’ season rests in Spencer Dinwiddie’s hands https://t.co/0xtIwnOkg0 @Krisplashed https://t.co/jQm7q6hwBw 34 minutes ago

Daryl Chambers Kyrie Irving injury update: Nets star will undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery, miss remainder of season… https://t.co/N8pmT4tNeD 38 minutes ago

GSJeilChurchTeam coordinator Joseph R. Rhee RT @CBSSportsNBA: Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly expected to undergo another procedure on injured shoulder, miss extended time https://… 38 minutes ago

GSJeilChurchTeam coordinator Joseph R. Rhee RT @CBSSportsNBA: Kyrie Irving to reportedly undergo shoulder surgery; Nets expect star guard to miss rest of season https://t.co/QGf5lVEj… 38 minutes ago

GSJeilChurchTeam coordinator Joseph R. Rhee RT @CBSSportsNBA: Nets confirm Kyrie Irving will undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery and miss remainder of season https://t.co/1UI65qXtn… 38 minutes ago

New York Daily News Now that Kyrie Irving is out for the season after opting for shoulder surgery, the Nets need Spencer Dinwiddie more… https://t.co/v7Bw6sQruw 45 minutes ago