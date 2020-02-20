Global  

Nets Star Kyrie Irving Needs Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

CBS 2 Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Irving will have arthroscopic surgery and miss the rest of the season, Nets general manager Sean Marks said Thursday.
