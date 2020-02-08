Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Adds ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Kristofer Hivju, 6 More to Cast

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Adds ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Kristofer Hivju, 6 More to Cast

The Wrap Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Adds ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Kristofer Hivju, 6 More to Cast“Game of Thrones” alum Kristofer Hivju is taking his talents from Westeros to The Continent. The actor, who played Tormund on the now-ended HBO fantasy series, has been cast as Nivellen on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which went into production this month in the U.K., Netflix revealed Friday.

Other series newcomers for the second installment of the Henry Cavill-led fantasy epic, which is set to launch in 2021, include Yasen Atour (“Young Wallender”) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (“Peaky Blinders”) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (“Fast and Furious 9”) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (“The Danish Girl”) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Like Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, the characters Coen, Lambert and Eskel are witchers a.k.a. monster hunters in Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Witcher” novels, which the Netflix series is based on. Per the books, Vereena is a vampire who is in love with Nivellen (Hivju), a cursed man, and Lydia and Francesca are both sorceresses, like Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

*Also Read:* Netflix Sets 'The Witcher' Anime Film 'Nightmare of the Wolf'

As TheWrap previously reported, leads Cavill, Chalotra and Freya Allan, who plays Princess Ciri, will all return for Season 2. Joey Batey will also be back in his role as Geralt’s minstrel BFF, Jaskier.

Other returning cast members include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” “The Witcher” showrunner  Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

*Also Read:* Netflix Changes How Views Are Counted, Says 'The Witcher' Was Most Watched Debut Season Ever

The second season of “The Witcher” will be directed by Stephen Surjik (“Umbrella Academy”) who will direct Episodes 201 and 202, Sarah O’Gorman (“Cursed”) for Episodes 203 and 204, Ed Bazalgette (“The Last Kingdom”) for Episodes 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (“Meet The Patels”) for Episodes 206 and 207.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Netflix Sets 'The Witcher' Anime Film 'Nightmare of the Wolf'

Netflix Changes How Views Are Counted, Says 'The Witcher' Was Most Watched Debut Season Ever

'The Witcher': Netflix Releases Interactive Map, Which(er) Includes Detailed Timeline of Events
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: The Democratic Debate Brought In More Viewers Than Ever

The Democratic Debate Brought In More Viewers Than Ever 00:32

 With more than 33 million total viewers Wednesday night, the Democratic debate set viewing records. According to Business Insider, the Las Vegas debate scored 19.65 million viewers according to Nielsen. After months of declining ratings, the entrance of Michael Bloomberg brought a the viewership...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs fans accept paying more to watch Super Bowl champions in 2020 [Video]Chiefs fans accept paying more to watch Super Bowl champions in 2020

Chiefs fans won't let anything stand in their way when it comes to watching a game at Arrowhead Stadium, but as the number of people who want a seat on game day goes up so does the price for tickets...

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Twin Season 1 [Video]Twin Season 1

Twin Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: Erik and Adam (Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones) are identical twin brothers, living completely different lives. Erik is a broke surfer bum. Adam a successful..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Witcher card game GWENT finally lands on Android next month

CD Projekt Red — makers of The Witcher game series and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 — is announcing GWENT for Android today. After releasing on console and PC...
9to5Toys

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on PS4 for *$14.99* via PSN. Regularly up to $50 in digital...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

__CarolineCC

Caroline 'Caz' Cheng RT @THR: 'Game of Thrones' alum Kristofer Hivju has joined the cast of #TheWitcher at Netflix https://t.co/MxavnTcIR2 2 minutes ago

_Sandra_R_

Sandra ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Adds ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Kristofer Hivju, 6 More to Cast https://t.co/8Fof32cRGl 3 minutes ago

StarryMag

StarryMag RT @EW: The Witcher season 2 adds Game of Thrones actor and six others https://t.co/mZOIfhyQUO 14 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Production Starts in U.K., Adds Seven to Cast Including ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hiv… https://t.co/GQwgz0Xdsz 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.