Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Doug Collins won't accept DNI nomination if asked by Trump

Doug Collins won't accept DNI nomination if asked by Trump

CBS News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Collins is challenging Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler in a primary and said that he would decline the nomination if asked.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat [Video]U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat

​Collins said he decided to enter the race after months of &quot;serious deliberation&quot; on how best to serve &quot;[Georgia], the country and [President Trump].

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImJoeImWeird

JoeProbably😤🅱️🔥 \_(*~*)_/ RT @PoliticsReid: Well that didn't last long: Rep. Doug Collins says he wouldn't accept DNI nomination Trump floated last night, vows to st… 4 minutes ago

MorvantCheryl

Cheryl Morvant RT @DailyCaller: ‘Not One I Would Accept’ — Georgia Rep. Doug Collins Says He Doesn’t Want Trump’s Top Spy Nomination https://t.co/h1E9D0Xz… 4 minutes ago

_Mississipp1_

Mississippi ⭐⭐⭐ ‘Not One I Would Accept’ — Georgia Rep. Doug Collins Says He Doesn’t Want Trump’s Top Spy Nomination https://t.co/FvM1JzP2g7 5 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Doug Collins won't accept DNI nomination if asked by Trump https://t.co/rO2I8YgJc0 10 minutes ago

SanchezMaree

Maree Sánchez🌵🌊🌊🌊 RT @Grace_Segers: Congressman Doug Collins won't accept DNI nomination if asked by Trump https://t.co/xrfM7umblA 41 minutes ago

Grace_Segers

Grace Segers Congressman Doug Collins won't accept DNI nomination if asked by Trump https://t.co/xrfM7umblA 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.