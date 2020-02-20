Watch the Hidden ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer – Because of Course There’s a Hidden Trailer (Video)

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





TheWrap has learned there is at least one other “Westworld” Season 3 trailer, in addition to the official one, buried within the Incite Inc. website. This video is HBO’s Easter egg for all you superfans willing to do a deeper dive for clues about the upcoming season of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sci-fi series. And we’ve heard there could actually be more trailers waiting to be discovered.



You can watch the first hidden trailer, discovered by Reddit user MTC_Chickpea, via the video above. If you look closely at the very quick images at the end, you’ll see shocking moments like the Man in Black (Ed Harris) being tortured and the return of Katja Herbers, who played the Man in Black’s daughter, Grace, on Season 2. Until, you know, he killed her. (You can read what Herbers previously told us about her possible appearance on Season 3 here.)



If you aren’t a fan who goes hunting for these sorts of things, you may have never been to the Incite Inc website, created by HBO. Well, that’s OK, because all of us “Westworld” fans still know very little about the fake tech company, which was first introduced to us via a teaser that dropped last November. All we know for now is that it appears to be a competitor of Delos Inc., the company behind Delos Destinations, like Westworld.



Here’s Incite’s description, which comes courtesy of the fake tech giant’s website, which you should definitely explore if you hope to find another hidden trailer.



The world can feel chaotic: big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way. Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make “impossible” a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future.



Powered by our revolutionary strategy engine, we are able to calculate sophisticated solutions to problems large and small, from global







“Westworld” Season 3 premieres March 15 at 9/8c on HBO.



