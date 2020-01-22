‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Set for August 2021 Release at Paramount Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A movie based on Nickelodeon’s wildly popular animated “PAW Patrol” kids series is in the works at Paramount, and the studio has set a release date for the animated film for August 2021, the company behind the series Spin Master Corp. announced Friday.



“PAW Patrol: The Movie” will be a full-length, animated feature as directed by Cal Brunker (“Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature,” “Escape From Planet Earth”), and it will be released theatrically in Aug. 2021.



For those of you who don’t have small children at home watching the show obsessively, “PAW Patrol” follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of crime-fighting puppies – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye – who are always ready to save the day and keep their home of Adventure Bay safe.



Keith Chapman created the show that has been on Nickelodeon since 2013 and is entering into its seventh season with over 150 episodes. It airs in over 160 countries and 30 languages as one of the top-rated series for preschoolers.



“PAW Patrol: The Movie” is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.



Spin Master Entertainment’s executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will produce the film, and Ronnen Harary, co-founder and co-CEO of Spin Master, Adam Beder, executive vice president, strategic partnership and franchise development for Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.



“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the ‘PAW Patrol’ franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” Dodge said in a statement. “This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.”



“Expanding ‘PAW Patrol’ into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” Brian Robbins, president, kids and family entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. ”We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate.”



“We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved ‘PAW Patrol’ universe with audiences around the globe,” Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s president of worldwide marketing and distribution, and Mary Daily, co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution, said in a statement.



The “PAW Patrol” movie is the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master’s Entertainment division.



See the logo for "PAW Patrol: The Movie" below:



