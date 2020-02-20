Global  

Florida Teacher Suspended For Washing Out Student’s Mouth With Hand Sanitizer

cbs4.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A Florida middle school teacher is in hot water for using hand sanitizer to wash out the mouth of a student who was talking too loud in her class.
FL Teacher Suspended After Reportedly Using Hand Sanitizer to Wash out a Student's Mouth

FL Teacher Suspended After Reportedly Using Hand Sanitizer to Wash out a Student’s Mouth 00:49

 A Florida teacher has been suspended after she punished a student by washing out their mouth with hand sanitizer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Teacher suspended for washing boy's mouth with hand sanitizer

A teacher at Polo Park Middle School in Wellingon, Florida, was recently suspended after she allegedly put hand sanitizer in a student’s mouth. According to the ‘Palm Beach Post,’ the incident..

Wellington teacher suspended after putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth

A teacher at a Wellington middle school was suspended 10 days without pay by the Palm Beach County School Board after officials said she got mad at a student and put hand sanitizer in their mouth. A..

The teacher admitted to holding the sanitizer near his mouth but claimed the student grabbed the bottle himself and pumped it into his own mouth.
