Oakland's first female police chief canned by civilian commission

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Oakland's first female police chief was unceremoniously ousted Thursday night by a commission made up of a group of civilians. The move caps off a contentious three-year battle between Anne Kirkpatrick and the city she was hired  to protect.  
News video: Raw Video: Oakland Mayor Schaaf on Firing Police Chief Kirkpatrick

Raw Video: Oakland Mayor Schaaf on Firing Police Chief Kirkpatrick 09:20

 Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf spoke to reporters on Thursday evening after she fired police chief Anne Kirkpatrick. (2-20-20)

Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick [Video]Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf spoke at about the firing of Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick at Friday's graduation ceremony for the police academy. Jackie Ward reports. (2/21/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published

'Broken Trust' Prompts Firing of Oakland Police Chief [Video]'Broken Trust' Prompts Firing of Oakland Police Chief

Oakland police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Thursday night was fired from her job, according to the mayor and the Oakland Police Commission. Maria Medina reports. (2-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:34Published

