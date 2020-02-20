Global  

Trump furious over Russia intelligence briefing, sources say

CBS News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Intelligence officials briefed members of Congress last week about evidence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the aim of helping reelect President Trump. CBS News correspondents Paula Reid and Catherine Herridge joined CBSN to break down the president's reaction and the latest on the intelligence.
 President Donald Trump is reportedly infuriated by reports that Russia is tampering to get him reelected.

The president, according to what CBS News has learned, was furious about the briefing that was given to the House Intelligence Committee and that he berated the now outgoing Acting Director of National..

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Trump furious that lawmakers were briefed on Russian election interference

President Trump was furious that Joseph Maguire, the former acting director of national intelligence, allowed one of his subordinates to tell House lawmakers...
News Brief: Nevada Caucuses, Intelligence Briefing, Displaced Syrians

Democrats in Nevada will participate in state caucuses Saturday. Media reports say Russia wants President Trump to win the 2020 election. And, Syrians are...
