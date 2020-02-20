Trump furious over Russia intelligence briefing, sources say
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Intelligence officials briefed members of Congress last week about evidence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the aim of helping reelect President Trump. CBS News correspondents Paula Reid and Catherine Herridge joined CBSN to break down the president's reaction and the latest on the intelligence.
The president, according to what CBS News has learned, was furious about the briefing that was given to the House Intelligence Committee and that he berated the now outgoing Acting Director of National..