Premiere of HGTV’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot Nails Down 4.2 Million Viewers

HGTV brought back “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on Sunday. The “Move that bus” show moved the needle to the tune of 4.2 million viewers, including three days of DVR catchup.



This version, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, hit a 1.09 rating among adults 25-54, which represents a 142% increase over the previous six weeks and a +70% lift over the year-ago level, according to Live + 3 Day data from Nielsen.



Airing at 9 p.m., the premiere episode ranked as a Top 5 cable program for that time slot among all adults in the 25-54 demo and women in the 25-54 age range.



*Also Read:* HGTV Renews 'Fixer to Fabulous' for Season 2



“The premiere episode’s strong ratings performance confirms that superfans of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ were eager to tune in Sunday night and see the magic of the ‘move the bus’ moment with HGTV’s signature spin,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “With nine more incredible stories to tell in the coming weeks, we expect viewers to return every Sunday night to be inspired by the deserving families, surprise special guests and amazing home transformations.”



Per the cable channel, “HGTV’s spin on the iconic home renovation series ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ showcases great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscaping–all completed in record time while the family is sent away.”



