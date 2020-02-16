Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Premiere of HGTV’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot Nails Down 4.2 Million Viewers

Premiere of HGTV’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot Nails Down 4.2 Million Viewers

The Wrap Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
HGTV brought back “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on Sunday. The “Move that bus” show moved the needle to the tune of 4.2 million viewers, including three days of DVR catchup.

This version, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, hit a 1.09 rating among adults 25-54, which represents a 142% increase over the previous six weeks and a +70% lift over the year-ago level, according to Live + 3 Day data from Nielsen.

Airing at 9 p.m., the premiere episode ranked as a Top 5 cable program for that time slot among all adults in the 25-54 demo and women in the 25-54 age range.

*Also Read:* HGTV Renews 'Fixer to Fabulous' for Season 2

“The premiere episode’s strong ratings performance confirms that superfans of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ were eager to tune in Sunday night and see the magic of the ‘move the bus’ moment with HGTV’s signature spin,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “With nine more incredible stories to tell in the coming weeks, we expect viewers to return every Sunday night to be inspired by the deserving families, surprise special guests and amazing home transformations.”

Per the cable channel, “HGTV’s spin on the iconic home renovation series ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ showcases great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscaping–all completed in record time while the family is sent away.”

More to come…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' watch party to be held at Fox Theater tonight [Video]'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' watch party to be held at Fox Theater tonight

&apos;Extreme Makeover: Home Edition&apos; watch party to be held at Fox Theater tonight

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' watch party to be held at Fox Theater tonight [Video]'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' watch party to be held at Fox Theater tonight

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' watch party to be held at Fox Theater tonight

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals How He's Making the 'Extreme Makeover' Reboot His Own

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the host of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot and he’s opening up about how he’s making the show a bit different. The...
Just Jared

In Disney version of 'Extreme Makeover,' castle gets updated

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even Cinderella needs an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TonyMaglio

Tony Maglio RT @TheWrap: Premiere of @HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Reboot Nails Down 4.2 Million Viewers #ExtremeMakeoverHomeEdition https:… 29 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Premiere of @HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Reboot Nails Down 4.2 Million Viewers… https://t.co/HPIX0QRf5Z 30 minutes ago

BreeganJane

Breegan Jane Throughout the season there were more than half a million donated hours says Breegan Jane https://t.co/eOlJ6W6XJL @extremehome 4 hours ago

BreeganJane

Breegan Jane RT @EndemolShineUS: The Mosley family got the home of their dreams in the premiere of @extremehome. See photos of their beautiful house bel… 16 hours ago

EndemolShineUS

Endemol Shine US The Mosley family got the home of their dreams in the premiere of @extremehome. See photos of their beautiful house… https://t.co/6JnELp4VXw 20 hours ago

Shanebetteslife

ShaneBettes RT @extremehome: Missed Sunday's premiere of #HGTVExtreme? No problem! Catch up anytime on HGTV GO: https://t.co/YrUagCHILp https://t.co/fb… 2 days ago

Shanebetteslife

ShaneBettes RT @hgtv: How sweet was this moment? 😭 ICYMI, the season premiere of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is on again tonight at 8|7c. #HGTVExtre… 2 days ago

hgtv

HGTV How sweet was this moment? 😭 ICYMI, the season premiere of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is on again tonight at 8|… https://t.co/4ar65AEo5Y 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.