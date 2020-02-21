Global  

Bellone,Â before State Senate panel, pushes Civil Service overhaul

Newsday Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York StateÂ to consider changing the law so that localities can bypass the top scorers on civil-service tests -- and exempt certain applicants from needing to take a test altogether.
