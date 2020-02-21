Bellone,Â before State Senate panel, pushes Civil Service overhaul Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York StateÂ to consider changing the law so that localities can bypass the top scorers on civil-service tests -- and exempt certain applicants from needing to take a test altogether. 👓 View full article

