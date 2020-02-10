Global  

‘Friends’ Reunion Special Set at HBO Max

Friday, 21 February 2020
‘Friends’ Reunion Special Set at HBO MaxFans are finally getting that long-awaited “Friends” reunion — in the form of a special that brings the cast back together to talk about the popular NBC sitcom.

Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, said. “I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994-2004. WarnerMedia

HBO Max doesn’t have a specific launch-date outside of sometime in May, but it will cost $14.99 a month, the same price as an HBO subscription. It will hit the market a month after NBCUniversal’s own streaming play, Peacock, and the short-form Quibi debut in April.


