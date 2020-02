Because a date has never asked you to be their getaway driver, check out today's end-of-day links: Bloomberg drops in polls, healthy french fries, abandoned turtles, coronavirus spread, dog loves cat, and more. [ more › ]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Over 5,000 Baby Turtles Found In Car More than 5,000 baby turtles were found in the doors of a car on Monday. Customs officers found the turtles after an x-ray inspection of the car as it crossed the border from Georgia into Turkey. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32Published on January 22, 2020

Tweets about this