Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:00Published 2 hours ago
The CDC reported last week that some Coronavirus testing kits have been sent to U.S. states. However, at least 30 countries produced "inconclusive" results due to a flawed component. The CDC planned to..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 2 hours ago
⭐⭐⭐Susie #KAG #IStandWithFlynn ⭐⭐⭐ RT @SaraCarterDC: BREAKING #CORONAVIRUS:
@CDCgov have now confirmed 34 cases of coronavirus inside the United States.
https://t.co/xCzG… 11 seconds ago
Robert Skeaff 🇨🇦 RT @ddiamond: There are more than 100 public health labs in the United States. But only 3 are using the CDC’s test for coronavirus — raisin… 30 seconds ago
Rob RT @howroute: JUST IN: #Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34, and more are expected. The contagion “represents a tremendous publ… 37 seconds ago
jana-- RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️At least 34 people in the US are infected with the new #coronavirus – MORE cases expected soon.
Federal health offici… 2 minutes ago
Sophie P @washingtonpost “The State Department won the argument. But unhappy CDC officials demanded to be left out of the ne… https://t.co/8yyqUevDUc 2 minutes ago
Ali Kemal RT @chigrl: LEBANON — FIRST CASE OF CORONA VIRUS REPORTED
LEBANON HEALTH MINISTER SAYS WOMAN ARRIVING FROM IRANIAN CITY OF QOM TESTED POST… 3 minutes ago
Sam Hollingsworth RT @EpochTimes: 34 patients have tested positive for the #Coronavirus in the US, federal officials said.
21 of the patients were repatriat… 3 minutes ago
Robert Skeaff 🇨🇦 RT @DelthiaRicks: #Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34, and more are expected. New total linked to passengers from the cruise s… 4 minutes ago