Coronavirus Cases in the United States Reach 34, and More Are Expected

NYTimes.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The contagion “represents a tremendous public health threat,” said one federal health official.
Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year [Video]Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Many Coronavirus Testing Kits Are Not Accurate [Video]Many Coronavirus Testing Kits Are Not Accurate

The CDC reported last week that some Coronavirus testing kits have been sent to U.S. states. However, at least 30 countries produced "inconclusive" results due to a flawed component. The CDC planned to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Oil up more than 2% on slowing coronavirus cases, U.S. move on Venezuela

Oil prices gained more than 2% on Wednesday as worries eased about demand declining due to the spread of coronavirus cases in China, while supplies tightened as...
Reuters

CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsmax

SusieKAG

⭐⭐⭐Susie #KAG #IStandWithFlynn ⭐⭐⭐ RT @SaraCarterDC: BREAKING #CORONAVIRUS: @CDCgov have now confirmed 34 cases of coronavirus inside the United States. https://t.co/xCzG… 11 seconds ago

muskokabear

Robert Skeaff 🇨🇦 RT @ddiamond: There are more than 100 public health labs in the United States. But only 3 are using the CDC’s test for coronavirus — raisin… 30 seconds ago

Rob19573287

Rob RT @howroute: JUST IN: #Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34, and more are expected. The contagion “represents a tremendous publ… 37 seconds ago

jana_lynn_

jana-- RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️At least 34 people in the US are infected with the new #coronavirus – MORE cases expected soon. Federal health offici… 2 minutes ago

mobayqueen712

Sophie P @washingtonpost “The State Department won the argument. But unhappy CDC officials demanded to be left out of the ne… https://t.co/8yyqUevDUc 2 minutes ago

NurettinDndar11

Ali Kemal RT @chigrl: LEBANON — FIRST CASE OF CORONA VIRUS REPORTED LEBANON HEALTH MINISTER SAYS WOMAN ARRIVING FROM IRANIAN CITY OF QOM TESTED POST… 3 minutes ago

SmokinSam420

Sam Hollingsworth RT @EpochTimes: 34 patients have tested positive for the #Coronavirus in the US, federal officials said. 21 of the patients were repatriat… 3 minutes ago

muskokabear

Robert Skeaff 🇨🇦 RT @DelthiaRicks: #Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34, and more are expected. New total linked to passengers from the cruise s… 4 minutes ago

