Wells Fargo To Pay $3 Billion After Fake Accounts Scandal

cbs4.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
 Wells Fargo agreed Friday to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice whereby company employees opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.
News video: Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal

Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal 02:23

 Banking giant Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to the federal government to settle criminal and civil investigations over the massive scandal in which employees created millions of fake accounts over a period of several years in order to meet lofty sales goals.

