Former DEA agent arrested in alleged money-laundering scheme with Colombian cartel

FOXNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent known for his lavish lifestyle was arrested Friday on charges of conspiring to launder money for the same Colombian drug cartel he was supposed to be investigating.
