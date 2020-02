In Case on Wealth Test for Green Cards, a Scathing Sotomayor Dissent

The vote was 5 to 4, with the Supreme Court ’s conservatives in the majority.



Recent related videos from verified sources AOC Criticizes Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants AOC Criticizes Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comments responding to a tweet about Monday's Supreme Court ruling allowing the wealth test. Rep. Cortez.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05Published on January 28, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this