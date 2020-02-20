Watch Caleb and Dolores Meet Cute in 3rd Hidden ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer: It’s ‘35% More Romantic’ (Video)

Global  

Oh, oh, it feels like we’re dreamin’ because HBO has released yet another hidden trailer for “Westworld” Season 3, and this one is a rom-com style video that could not be more different in tone from the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-created sci-fi series.

Seriously, it even has an upbeat soundtrack and inspirational title cards, one of which promises this season will be “35% more romantic.” And that romance is coming courtesy of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her new human friend Caleb (series newcomer Aaron Paul).

In the trailer, which you can view above, you’ll see Dolores and Caleb meet cute when the Host runs into him in the real world, having escaped the confines of Westworld at the end of Season 2.

“Who the hell are you?” he asks her, out of breath. “I’m Dolores,” she responds, matter-of-factly. “Nice to meet you,” Caleb says.

Then she offers to buy him breakfast and places his order for him: “He’ll take a cheeseburger and strawberry shake, two cherries.”

Caleb calls that a “neat trick” and wants to know how she knew his favorite foods. “I’ve had my eye on you,” she says, “I think you’re the one I’ve been waiting for.”

Wait, what does that mean exactly? Well, she’s working on something big, apparently, and thinks he can help her “start a revolution.”

See? So cute.

The video continues with a montage of romantic/adventurous moments between the two, which leads to Dolores saying, “I’m just a girl, trapped in this mechanical body — and I’m starting to fall for you.”

Then things get, uh, a little more intense with an ambulance and guns and fire, building up to Caleb telling Dolores, “You are the first real thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

The trailer ends with a quick scene featuring Lena Waithe and Marshawn Lynch’s characters, also new additions for Season 3, coming in to help Dolores and her “loverboy.”

This video marks the third hidden trailer HBO has released to promote the upcoming third season of “Westworld.” You can view the official trailer here and the other two secret trailers here.

“Westworld” Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO.

