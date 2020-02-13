Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Harvey Weinstein jurors are deadlocked

Harvey Weinstein jurors are deadlocked

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are apparently deadlocked on the most serious charges against the once powerful hollywood producer. In a note written to the judge on Friday, jurors asked if they could be hung on two counts while reaching a unanimous verdict on the other charges. Michael George reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurors Third Day Of Deliberations, Weinstein Trial

Jurors Third Day Of Deliberations, Weinstein Trial 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein began their third day of deliberations in criminal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Weinstein, whose films include “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney Angela Dorn Speculates On Weinstein Jury's Possible Thinking About Verdict [Video]Attorney Angela Dorn Speculates On Weinstein Jury's Possible Thinking About Verdict

Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial asked the judge if they can be deadlocked on two counts. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published

Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges [Video]Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York said on Friday they were deadlocked on the most serious criminal charges and suggested they were unanimous on the others leveled against..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein jurors remain focused on 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra

The jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial remain focused on allegations from actress Annabella Sciorra, despite her claims being too old to prosecute. 
FOXNews.com

Harvey Weinstein lawyers to jurors: 'Use your New York common sense' to find him not guilty

Harvey Weinstein's team summed up the sex-crimes him as unproven and urging jurors to "use your New York common sense" to find him not guilty.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

pawyai1

Mark Jurors' note in Harvey Weinstein trial suggests they may be deadlocked on most serious charges https://t.co/6Y6ky0B6wi 4 minutes ago

HillaryKenyon

Hillary Kenyon RT @CBSThisMorning: Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial are apparently deadlocked on the most serious charges. @MikeGeorgeCBS reports: htt… 4 minutes ago

tomatumba

tomatumba The Harvey Weinstein Jurors Indicated They Are Deadlocked On The Most Serious Charges https://t.co/GkqBwQplxn 6 minutes ago

fuseboxradio

fuseboxradio Harvey Weinstein Jurors Indicate They Are Deadlocked On Two Most Serious Sex Charges l Buzzfeed News https://t.co/MrcSOcf9oO 11 minutes ago

ExaroNews

Exaro News 📰⏰⚖️🔔💯🏆🌊🔥💨🍀 Harvey Weinstein jurors are deadlocked is #trending in #EntertainmentNews #ExaroNews https://t.co/GkJJDilS3Z 11 minutes ago

beverlytwigg

Beverly Twigg RT @NPR: JUST IN: Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s***crimes trial in New York have been asked to keep deliberating after they asked the judge… 13 minutes ago

RawlinsonTommie

Tommie Rawlinson Harvey Weinstein jurors are deadlocked https://t.co/PrpeBJVpLi via @YouTube 34 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial are apparently deadlocked on the most serious charges. @MikeGeorgeCBS reports: https://t.co/Wmofk3ufPD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.