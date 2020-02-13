Harvey Weinstein jurors are deadlocked

Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are apparently deadlocked on the most serious charges against the once powerful hollywood producer. In a note written to the judge on Friday, jurors asked if they could be hung on two counts while reaching a unanimous verdict on the other charges. Michael George reports.
