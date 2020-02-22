Global  

Judge allows California city to block transfer of coronavirus patients

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The biggest concern was the lack of information, said Costa Mesa fire chief Dan Stefano.
News video: Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa 02:22

 A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday night to block the transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients from Sacramento to Costa Mesa.

Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base [Video]Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base

A judge has temporarily blocked the transfer of coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:43Published

Costa Mesa Seeks To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients [Video]Costa Mesa Seeks To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients

The city of Costa Mesa filed an injunction Friday to block the transfer of up to 70 confirmed coronavirus patients from near Sacramento.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:43Published

Health_Plow

Health PLOW Judge allows Costa Mesa to block transfer of coronavirus patients to the Cali... https://t.co/35eULqFZml +1 VigorBot #Health 20 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Judge #Allows #California city to #Block #Transfer of #Coronavirus #Patients https://t.co/bpCTd23Uje https://t.co/5qGLaaPw21 29 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Judge allows California city to block transfer of coronavirus patients https://t.co/hTvZk0bdQk via @CBSNews https://t.co/Xz4NAgleOk 35 minutes ago

CoronavirusIN

Coronavirus India orange county california, people don’t want quarantine to happen near their towns Federal Judge Allows Costa Mesa… https://t.co/BfFJseA43N 5 hours ago

