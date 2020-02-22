Health PLOW Judge allows Costa Mesa to block transfer of coronavirus patients to the Cali... https://t.co/35eULqFZml +1 VigorBot #Health 20 minutes ago BloGoal #Judge #Allows #California city to #Block #Transfer of #Coronavirus #Patients https://t.co/bpCTd23Uje https://t.co/5qGLaaPw21 29 minutes ago BirdOwl Judge allows California city to block transfer of coronavirus patients https://t.co/hTvZk0bdQk via @CBSNews https://t.co/Xz4NAgleOk 35 minutes ago Coronavirus India orange county california, people don’t want quarantine to happen near their towns Federal Judge Allows Costa Mesa… https://t.co/BfFJseA43N 5 hours ago