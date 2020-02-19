Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Boyfriend of missing Georgia student Anitra Gunn charged with murder days after remains found: officials

Boyfriend of missing Georgia student Anitra Gunn charged with murder days after remains found: officials

FOXNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Prosecutors in Georgia have charged the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn with murder just days after her body was recovered from a wooded area alongside a desolate road in Crawford County, officials said Friday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
News video: Demarcus Little charged with malice murder in Anitra Gunn case

Demarcus Little charged with malice murder in Anitra Gunn case

 Malice murder charges have been filed against 23-year-old Demarcus Little in relation to the death of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wellington teacher suspended after putting hand sanitizer in student’s mouth [Video]Wellington teacher suspended after putting hand sanitizer in student’s mouth

A teacher at a Wellington middle school was suspended 10 days without pay by the Palm Beach County School Board after officials said she got mad at a student and put hand sanitizer in their mouth. A..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:28Published

Resident wants to send message to community members after college student death [Video]Resident wants to send message to community members after college student death

After hearing Anitra Gunn’s body was found, Resident Toni Gibson wants the community to learn from the incident.

Credit: WMGTPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Remains of missing Georgia college student Anitra Gunn found; boyfriend arrested

Authorities in Georgia arrested the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old college student whose been missing since Friday, hours after investigators recovered...
FOXNews.com

Remains found believed to be missing Georgia college student; boyfriend arrested

Authorities in Georgia arrested the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old college student whose been missing since Friday, hours after investigators recovered...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.