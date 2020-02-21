Global  

Eric Swalwell Suggests Russian Support For Bernie Sanders May Implicate Trump As ‘An Agent Of Russia’

Daily Caller Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
‘Did Donald Trump know that Russia had a preference for Bernie Sanders?’
Trump Fingers Schiff as Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite WHILE Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite

Trump Fingers Schiff as Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite WHILE Smearing Bernie as Russia FavoritePresident Donald Trump, and some of his supportive media, can't decide if they want to defend Bernie Sanders against claims of Russian interference, or add to...
Mediaite

Sanders is briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

scubatsa31

Sara Allen RT @DailyCaller: Eric Swalwell Suggests Russian Support For Bernie Sanders May Implicate Trump As ‘An Agent Of Russia’ https://t.co/WdPqVWe… 3 minutes ago

CM31563533

CM RT @ConserValidity: Dumber than a 'Bag of Rocks': Desperate Crackpot Democrat @ericswalwell Suggests Russian Support for Commie @BernieSand… 16 minutes ago

