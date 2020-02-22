Global  

Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn't like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them.
Greyhound Won’t Allow Trump Border Patrol To Do Warrantless Immigration Checks On Buses

Greyhound Won’t Allow Trump Border Patrol To Do Warrantless Immigration Checks On BusesGreyhound has announced they will no longer allow Border Patrol agents to conduct immigration checks on its buses without a warrant.
