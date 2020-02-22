Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

beresfsd RT @inthecopa: Greyhound will STOP Border Patrol agents from boarding buses to make immigration checks on passengers. Greyhound pandering… 8 seconds ago PCrowley RT @6abc: Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board it… 49 seconds ago Marisol🌹 RT @ABC30: Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board i… 1 minute ago Will Gregory RT @vabelle2010: Greyhound to stop allowing Border Patrol agents to conduct immigration checks on buses without warrant https://t.co/d55qE… 1 minute ago Barry Weiser Greyhound to stop allowing Border Patrol on buses for immigration checks https://t.co/6c5jdBQDbb via @usatoday 2 minutes ago Denise M. Gamble RT @fox32news: NO MORE CHECKS: The company’s announcement comes one week after a published report on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming… 3 minutes ago ★𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖚𝖘 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖗♆ RT @bpolitics: Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its… 3 minutes ago TruthTeller RT @JoeyOfTheWorld: Well, I won’t be traveling by Greyhound bus anymore as they will be the new method of transport for criminals! https://… 4 minutes ago