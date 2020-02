Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

beresfsd RT @inthecopa: Greyhound will STOP Border Patrol agents from boarding buses to make immigration checks on passengers. Greyhound panderingโ€ฆ 8 seconds ago PCrowley RT @6abc: Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board itโ€ฆ 49 seconds ago Marisol๐ŸŒน RT @ABC30: Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board iโ€ฆ 1 minute ago Will Gregory RT @vabelle2010: Greyhound to stop allowing Border Patrol agents to conduct immigration checks on buses without warrant https://t.co/d55qEโ€ฆ 1 minute ago Barry Weiser Greyhound to stop allowing Border Patrol on buses for immigration checks https://t.co/6c5jdBQDbb via @usatoday 2 minutes ago Denise M. Gamble RT @fox32news: NO MORE CHECKS: The companyโ€™s announcement comes one week after a published report on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirmingโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago โ˜ ๐•ฟ๐–๐–†๐–‰๐–‰๐–Š๐–š๐–˜ ๐•ธ๐–”๐–—๐–“๐–Ž๐–“๐–Œ๐–˜๐–™๐–†๐–—โ™† RT @bpolitics: Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board itsโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago TruthTeller RT @JoeyOfTheWorld: Well, I wonโ€™t be traveling by Greyhound bus anymore as they will be the new method of transport for criminals! https://โ€ฆ 4 minutes ago