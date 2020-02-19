Rod Blagojevich Says He Was A ‘Political Prisoner,’ Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bullsh*t’

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published Rod Blagojevich Calls Himself 'A Freed Political Prisoner' After Early Release From Prison 17:56 Calling himself “a freed political prisoner,” and sporting a fresh shaving cut on his chin, an unapologetic former Gov. Rod Blagojevich said he plans work to support wrongfully convicted inmates, now that he’s been released early from prison.