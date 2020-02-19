Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Rod Blagojevich Says He Was A ‘Political Prisoner,’ Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bullsh*t’

Rod Blagojevich Says He Was A ‘Political Prisoner,’ Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bullsh*t’

Daily Caller Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
‘I was sent to prison by a handful of corrupt prosecutors’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Rod Blagojevich Calls Himself 'A Freed Political Prisoner' After Early Release From Prison

Rod Blagojevich Calls Himself 'A Freed Political Prisoner' After Early Release From Prison 17:56

 Calling himself “a freed political prisoner,” and sporting a fresh shaving cut on his chin, an unapologetic former Gov. Rod Blagojevich said he plans work to support wrongfully convicted inmates, now that he’s been released early from prison.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rod Blagojevich Expresses No Contrition [Video]Rod Blagojevich Expresses No Contrition

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich called himself a 'freed political prisoner' as he spoke on his Ravenswood Manor porch the day after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. CBS 2 Political..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bulls–‘ on Rod Blagojevich for Saying He Was a ‘Political Prisoner’ (Video)

Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bulls–‘ on Rod Blagojevich for Saying He Was a ‘Political Prisoner’ (Video)CNN’s Anderson Cooper got into a heated exchange with Rod Blagojevich on Friday’s edition of his show, calling “bulls—” on the former Illinois...
The Wrap

Blagojevich calling himself a political prisoner is 'nuts,' Cooper says in heated interview

Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich again called himself a 'political prisoner' on CNN. Anderson Cooper wasn't having it.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

realVictorTrump

Victor E. Trump Rod Blagojevich Says He Was A ‘Political Prisoner,’ Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ @DailyCaller https://t.co/kS9lUidFwT 10 minutes ago

john_holley

Ancient gamer Rod Blagojevich's 'political prisoner' claim is 'bullshit', says Anderson Cooper https://t.co/zsf8ggZ37G 25 minutes ago

davideades11n

David G Eades RT @hrkbenowen: Rod Blagojevich Says He Was A ’Political Prisoner,’ Anderson Cooper Calls It ’Bullsh*t’ https://t.co/W0sHew5j3M 27 minutes ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) Blagojevich calling himself a political prisoner is 'nuts,' Cooper says in heated interview - USA TODAY https://t.co/g7IAQwrDev 43 minutes ago

harrm174

Michael Harrington RT @guardian: Rod Blagojevich's 'political prisoner' claim is 'bullshit', says Anderson Cooper https://t.co/RQb8XsOUek 43 minutes ago

hrkbenowen

Ben Owen 😎 Rod Blagojevich Says He Was A ’Political Prisoner,’ Anderson Cooper Calls It ’Bullsh*t’ https://t.co/W0sHew5j3M 47 minutes ago

MissAnthrope500

Miss Anthrope Rod Blagojevich's 'political prisoner' claim is 'bullshit', says Anderson Cooper https://t.co/L3p1N8hFy1 48 minutes ago

equi_noctis

NoctisEqui RT @StephenGlahn: .@AndersonCooper provided the paint, brushes, a room with corners that needed the floor painted and guess what happened?… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.