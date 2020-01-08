About 40 million people get water from the Colorado River. Studies show it's drying up.

Bob Murphy RT @WFjordian: @wolfiewire 2.5 billion for a Hospital, 3 billion for Broadband that we won't own, 1.2 Million for a printer that wouldn't f… 29 minutes ago

WindyFjordian @wolfiewire 2.5 billion for a Hospital, 3 billion for Broadband that we won't own, 1.2 Million for a printer that w… https://t.co/q6sEJWHX9r 2 hours ago

Kim Norton RT @MonicaAmarelo: Today nearly all Americans, including newborn babies, have #PFAS in their blood. Up to 110 million people may be drinki… 4 hours ago

steven g Dry February sends California back to drought: 'This hasn't happened in 150 years' https://t.co/5okftWFGIx Warn you… https://t.co/m2rqdGx5Jq 6 hours ago

James Cameron @kellyfairchild2 @LizSoylatte12 @8maggiemay It seems like Toronto is one of the worst for lead. Please show me wher… https://t.co/cZhJxwUzO0 22 hours ago

Environment Colorado @washingtonpost This is a big problem because the <Colorado> river supplies water to about 40 million people throug… https://t.co/ovoydaYINi 1 day ago

Michael J. Witschel @MikeBloomberg Hey Mike...do something really worthwhile. Write a check and fix the water for the people of Flint,… https://t.co/bta9GepwdG 1 day ago