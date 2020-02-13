Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations

One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The Kern family holds a key role in innovating and preserving Mardi Gras parade traditions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building

Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building 08:29

 When it comes to cocktails, there's one place that truly does it all. Jonathan Pogash, the founder and owner of The Cocktail Guru, isn't just a bartender -- he's a mixologist and bar consultant among many other things. He joins us to share why you may want to consider a team building mixology class...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicolas Cage and a mystery woman spotted holding hands [Video]Nicolas Cage and a mystery woman spotted holding hands

Nicolas Cage and a mystery woman were spotted holding hands in matching leather outfits as they checked out the actor's TOMB. The movie star and his female companion went to the famous cemetery in New..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons [Video]Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons

A family-run shoe business started by twin brothers a century ago has celebrated 100 years of trading -  with their identical twin grandsons now at the helm.DB Shoes was founded by Jack and Bill..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published


Tweets about this

Mistahwax

Jamie Wax RT @CBSSunday: One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations https://t.co/ZzEsCxOMYN https://t.co/a0hWe9t2te 5 days ago

Mistahwax

Jamie Wax RT @CBSNews: One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations https://t.co/nvbmPZ0ar1 https://t.co/FPv7wGFUc2 5 days ago

NateRil40433488

Nate Riley RT @CBSThisMorning: One family has been building floats for New Orleans' annual Mardi Gras parade for four generations. https://t.co/htMGeo… 1 week ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning One family has been building floats for New Orleans' annual Mardi Gras parade for four generations. https://t.co/htMGeojdWN 1 week ago

ccchapman3103

🌎💟CCChapman🤣 One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations https://t.co/XrE4BYsH6Q 1 week ago

maverickking

Maverick Morgan One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations #money #makemoney #earnonline https://t.co/RPi7FP100V 1 week ago

CBSSunday

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 One family has built Mardi Gras floats for four generations https://t.co/ZzEsCxOMYN https://t.co/a0hWe9t2te 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.