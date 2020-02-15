Body of North Carolina infant found in cemetery after Amber Alert, mom's robbery arrest

Police want the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Amarah Banks, and her two daughters, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Cameria Banks.

Man Who Found Body Behind North Carolina Church Recalls the Shocking Discovery Eight Years Later The man who found the body of Paula Joy Nicks behind his church in Greensboro almost eight years ago is sharing details about that shocking day, as police have made an arrest in the murder. Credit: WGHP Duration: 01:43Published 1 week ago