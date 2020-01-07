Global  

O'Brien says "no intelligence behind" claims of Russia interfering in 2020

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
"I haven't seen any intelligence that would back up what I'm reading in the papers," O'Brien said of reports of Russian meddling in the 2020 election
News video: Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election 02:24

 A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald Trump, according to officials who briefed House lawmakers last week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Report: Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence officials say Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to try to help President Donald Trump get reelected, The New York...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRNew Zealand Herald

Russia is meddling in 2020 campaign to help Trump, intelligence officials say

Russia is meddling in 2020 campaign to help Trump, intelligence officials sayPhoto by Chris Graythen/Getty Images Russia is already interfering in the 2020 campaign to help President Donald Trump toward reelection, according to a...
The Verge Also reported by •NYTimes.comMediaiteCBS News

