U.S. national security adviser denies Russia boosting Trump reelection

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser denied that U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia has been interfering in the U.S. presidential campaign to boost Trump's re-election chances.
 New concerns about Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election and 'help' President Trump be reelected.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was &quot;another misinformation campaign&quot; launched by Democrats. This report..

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..

Trump's deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates leaving White House

Victoria Coates, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving national security aides, is leaving the White House soon to become a senior adviser at the...
Reuters

Russia denies backing Trump re-election, critics express alarm

The Kremlin on Friday denied Russia was interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances following...
Reuters


