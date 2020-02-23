Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Philip Haney, DHS whistleblower, found dead, police say

Philip Haney, DHS whistleblower, found dead, police say

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower Philip Haney was found dead in Amador County, Calif., on Friday, according to local authorities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

danielcoetzee12

Daniël Coetzee ❌ RT @RealJamesWoods: “He was an outspoken critic of the Obama administration, specifically its handling of radical Jihadist elements and Isl… 6 seconds ago

Stonekeeper3

Stonekeeper RT @TrumpLadyFran: Former DHS Whistleblower Going Against Obama Administration... Philip Haney Now Found Dead – Shot and Killed. During… 24 seconds ago

DoringHaak

DoringHaak RT @Education4Libs: BREAKING NEWS: Philip Haney, the DHS whistleblower who said the Obama administration ordered him to erase the record o… 31 seconds ago

michak123

Ms Kitty - MAGA! 😷 RT @SteveKingIA: Phil Haney was a friend & patriot. He was a target because of all he knew of Islamic terrorist coverups. He insured his li… 41 seconds ago

KeepYourHandsO2

Keep Your Hands Off Our Constitution RT @St3llaNova: DHS Whistleblower against Obama Administration Philip Haney Found Dead - Shot and Killed https://t.co/KZgDiQ78RX via @gatew… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.