Joe Biden still confident he's going to win South Carolina

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
"I feel good about where we are. I feel good about going into South Carolina," Biden told "Face the Nation."
News video: Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada 01:19

 Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.

How South Carolina's African American Voters Are Mobilizing For Biden And Challengers

Joe Biden has held a big lead in South Carolina Democratic primary polls since the campaign started. But given his poor performance to date, his rivals are...
NPR Also reported by •CBS News

