Beethoven birthday gift: ST's University Street/Symphony Station Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Just as the Seattle Symphony celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday, it receives new recognition. Sound Transit has decided to rename its University Street Link light rail station the Union Street/Symphony station.

