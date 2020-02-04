NAACP Image Awards Complete Winners List: Lizzo Named Entertainer of the Year Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The 51st NAACP Image Awards were handed out Saturday night, with rapper Lizzo taking home the prize for Entertainer of the Year.



Anthony Anderson hosted this year’s event, which celebrated the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.



Anderson was also a winner for his work on ABC’s “black-ish,” which swept all the top honors for its stellar comedic cast. Other big winners in the TV categories were Netflix’s “When They See Us” and OWN’s “Greenleaf.”



“Just Mercy” was recognized as Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast, with Michael B. Jordan named Outstanding Actor and Jamie Foxx, Outstanding Supporting Actor, while Beyonce and Bruno Mars were among the winners in the Recording Categories.



*Also Read:* NAACP Image Awards Under Pressure by Conservative Group to Drop Jussie Smollett's Nomination



Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA) received the prestigious Chairman’s Award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.



Also a winner, Rihanna, who received the President’s Award, in recognition of her special achievement and distinguished public service. Previous recipients include Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.



The 51st NAACP Image Awards aired live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 22 from Pasadena.



The complete list of nominees and winners is below:



*Outstanding Comedy Series*

Ballers (HBO)

*black-ish (ABC) — ** WINNER*

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

The Neighborhood (CBS)



*Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series*

*Anthony Anderson, black-ish — ** WINNER*

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.



*Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series*

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Jill Scott, First Wives Club

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

*Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — ** WINNER*

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series*

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

*Deon Cole, black-ish — **WINNER*

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series*

Halle Bailey, grown-ish

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

*Marsai Martin, black-ish — ** WINNER*

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood



*Outstanding Drama Series*

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

*Greenleaf (OWN) — ** WINNER*

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

Watchmen (HBO)



*Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series*

Billy Porter, Pose

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

*Omari Hardwick, Power — **WINNER*

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



*Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series*

*Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — **WINNER*

Regina King, Watchmen

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series*

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

*Harold Perrineau, Claws — **WINNER*

Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series*

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

*Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — **WINNER*

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar



*Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special*

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

*When They See Us (Netflix) — **WINNER*



*Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special*

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us

Idris Elba, Luther

*Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — **WINNER*

Mahershala Ali, True Detective



*Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special*

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, American Son

*Niecy Nash, When They See Us — **WINNER*

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told



*Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)*

Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

*Unsung (TV One) — **WINNER*



*Outstanding Talk Series*

*Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — **WINNER*

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Real (syndicated)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

The Tamron Hall Show (syndicated)



*Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show*

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

*Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) — **WINNER*

Sunday Best (BET)

The Voice (NBC)



*Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)*

2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

*Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix) — **WINNER*

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)



*Outstanding Children’s Program*

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

*Family Reunion (Netflix) — **WINNER*

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix)

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)

Motown Magic (Netflix)



*Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)*

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

*Marsai Martin, black-ish — **WINNER*

Miles Brown, black-ish



*Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble*

Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall

*Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk — **WINNER*

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro, The View



*Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble*

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards

*Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud — **WINNER*

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal



*Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series*

Blair Underwood, Dear White People

David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar

*Kelly Rowland, American Soul — **WINNER*

MAJOR., Star

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair



*Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)*

Free Meek (Prime Video)

*Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime) — **WINNER*

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)

Martin: The Legacy of a King (BET)

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)



*Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series*

*The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — **WINNER*

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Barry (HBO)

mixed-ish (ABC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)



*Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series*

When They See Us (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

*Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — **WINNER*

All American (The CW)

Black Lightning (The CW)



*Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series*

*GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — **WINNER*

Black Monday (Showtime)

Atypical (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)



*Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series*

When They See Us (Netflix)

Snowfall (FX)

*Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — **WINNER*

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Chi (Showtime)



*Entertainer of the Year*

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

*Lizzo — **WINNER*

Regina King

Tyler Perry



*Outstanding Motion Picture

*Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Harriet (Focus Features)

*Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*

Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Us (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

*Chadwick Boseman – 21 Bridges (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

*Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*

Winston Duke – Us (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

*Alfre Woodard – Clemency (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

*Lupita Nyong’o – Us (Universal Pictures) – **WINNER*

Naomie Harris – Black and Blue (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Harriet (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – Waves (A24)

Tituss Burgess – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

*Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – Harriet (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers (STX Films)

*Marsai Martin – Little (Universal Pictures) – WINNER*

Octavia Spencer – Luce (Neon)



*Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Marsai Martin – Little (Universal Pictures) – **WINNER*

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Rob Morgan – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Harriet (Focus Features)

Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Us (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Dolemite is My Name (Netflix) – **WINNER*

Clemency (Neon)

Luce (Neon)

Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix)



*Outstanding Album*

*Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

I Used To Know H.E.R. – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Sketchbook – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

Worthy – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)



*Outstanding New Artist*

*Lil Nas X (Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)



*Outstanding Male Artist*

*Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) – **WINNER*

Khalid (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)

PJ Morton (Morton Records)



*Outstanding Female Artist*

*Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)



*Outstanding Song – Traditional*

“Enough” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

“Jerome” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

*“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

“Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)

“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)



*Outstanding Song – Contemporary*

*“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)

“Motivation” – Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)



*Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration*

*“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)

Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

“Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)



*Outstanding Jazz Album*

*Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz) – **WINNER*

Carib – David Sanchez (Ropeadope)

Center of The Heart – Najee (Shanachie)

SoulMate – Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)

The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron – Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)



*Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)*

*“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records) – **WINNER*

“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)



*Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album*

*Juice – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records) – **WINNER*

Hard Place – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

No Guidance – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

Steady Love – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Talk – Khalid (RCA Records)



*Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album*

*The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*

Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)

Queen & Slim The Soundtrack – Various Artists (Motown Records)

The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



NAACP Image Awards: 'When They See Us,' 'Dolemite Is My Name' Lead Nominees



Jay-Z to Receive President's Award at 50th NAACP Image Awards



NAACP President Says 'Green Book' Is a 'Missed Opportunity' With a 'False Storyline' The 51st NAACP Image Awards were handed out Saturday night, with rapper Lizzo taking home the prize for Entertainer of the Year.Anthony Anderson hosted this year’s event, which celebrated the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.Anderson was also a winner for his work on ABC’s “black-ish,” which swept all the top honors for its stellar comedic cast. Other big winners in the TV categories were Netflix’s “When They See Us” and OWN’s “Greenleaf.”“Just Mercy” was recognized as Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast, with Michael B. Jordan named Outstanding Actor and Jamie Foxx, Outstanding Supporting Actor, while Beyonce and Bruno Mars were among the winners in the Recording Categories.*Also Read:* NAACP Image Awards Under Pressure by Conservative Group to Drop Jussie Smollett's NominationCongressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA) received the prestigious Chairman’s Award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.Also a winner, Rihanna, who received the President’s Award, in recognition of her special achievement and distinguished public service. Previous recipients include Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.The 51st NAACP Image Awards aired live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 22 from Pasadena.The complete list of nominees and winners is below:*Outstanding Comedy Series*Ballers (HBO)*black-ish (ABC) — ** WINNER*Dear White People (Netflix)grown-ish (Freeform)The Neighborhood (CBS)*Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series**Anthony Anderson, black-ish — ** WINNER*Cedric the Entertainer, The NeighborhoodDon Cheadle, Black MondayDwayne Johnson, BallersTracy Morgan, The Last O.G.*Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series*Logan Browning, Dear White PeopleJill Scott, First Wives ClubTiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.*Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — ** WINNER*Yara Shahidi, grown-ish*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series*Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine*Deon Cole, black-ish — **WINNER*Laurence Fishburne, black-ishTerry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-NineTituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series*Halle Bailey, grown-ishLoretta Devine, Family Reunion*Marsai Martin, black-ish — ** WINNER*Regina Hall, Black MondayTichina Arnold, The Neighborhood*Outstanding Drama Series*Godfather of Harlem (Epix)*Greenleaf (OWN) — ** WINNER*Queen Sugar (OWN)The Chi (Showtime)Watchmen (HBO)*Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series*Billy Porter, PoseForest Whitaker, Godfather of HarlemKofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar*Omari Hardwick, Power — **WINNER*Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us*Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series**Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — **WINNER*Regina King, WatchmenRutina Wesley, Queen SugarSimone Missick, All RiseViola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series*Delroy Lindo, The Good FightGiancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem*Harold Perrineau, Claws — **WINNER*Nigél Thatch, Godfather of HarlemWendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series*CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans*Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — **WINNER*Lyric Ross, This Is UsSusan Kelechi Watson, This Is UsTina Lifford, Queen Sugar*Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special*American Son (Netflix)Being Mary Jane (BET)Native Son (HBO)True Detective (HBO)*When They See Us (Netflix) — **WINNER**Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special*Caleel Harris, When They See UsEthan Henry Herisse, When They See UsIdris Elba, Luther*Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — **WINNER*Mahershala Ali, True Detective*Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special*Aunjanue Ellis, When They See UsGabrielle Union, Being Mary JaneKerry Washington, American Son*Niecy Nash, When They See Us — **WINNER*Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told*Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)*Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)*Unsung (TV One) — **WINNER**Outstanding Talk Series**Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — **WINNER*The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)The Real (syndicated)The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)The Tamron Hall Show (syndicated)*Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show*Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)*Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) — **WINNER*Sunday Best (BET)The Voice (NBC)*Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)*2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET)Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)*Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix) — **WINNER*Saturday Night Live (NBC)Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)*Outstanding Children’s Program*Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)*Family Reunion (Netflix) — **WINNER*Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix)Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)Motown Magic (Netflix)*Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)*Caleel Harris, When They See UsLonnie Chavis, This Is UsLyric Ross, This Is Us*Marsai Martin, black-ish — **WINNER*Miles Brown, black-ish*Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble*Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall*Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk — **WINNER*Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News With Lester HoltTrevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor NoahWhoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro, The View*Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble*Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My LifeLL Cool J, Lip Sync BattleRegina Hall, 2019 BET Awards*Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud — **WINNER*Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal*Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series*Blair Underwood, Dear White PeopleDavid Alan Grier, Queen Sugar*Kelly Rowland, American Soul — **WINNER*MAJOR., StarSanaa Lathan, The Affair*Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)*Free Meek (Prime Video)*Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime) — **WINNER*Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)Martin: The Legacy of a King (BET)ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)*Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series**The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — **WINNER*One Day at a Time (Netflix)Barry (HBO)mixed-ish (ABC)The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)*Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series*When They See Us (Netflix)Watchmen (HBO)*Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — **WINNER*All American (The CW)Black Lightning (The CW)*Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series**GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — **WINNER*Black Monday (Showtime)Atypical (Netflix)Grace and Frankie (Netflix)Shrill (Hulu)*Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series*When They See Us (Netflix)Snowfall (FX)*Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — **WINNER*Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)The Chi (Showtime)*Entertainer of the Year*Angela BassettBilly Porter*Lizzo — **WINNER*Regina KingTyler Perry*Outstanding Motion Picture*Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)Harriet (Focus Features)*Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)Us (Universal Pictures)*Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture*Chadwick Boseman – 21 Bridges (STX Films)Daniel Kaluuya – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)*Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*Winston Duke – Us (Universal Pictures)*Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture*Alfre Woodard – Clemency (Neon)Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus Features)Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)*Lupita Nyong’o – Us (Universal Pictures) – **WINNER*Naomie Harris – Black and Blue (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion PictureJamie Foxx – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*Leslie Odom, Jr. – Harriet (Focus Features)Sterling K. Brown – Waves (A24)Tituss Burgess – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)Wesley Snipes – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture*Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)Janelle Monáe – Harriet (Focus Features)Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers (STX Films)*Marsai Martin – Little (Universal Pictures) – WINNER*Octavia Spencer – Luce (Neon)*Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion PictureMarsai Martin – Little (Universal Pictures) – **WINNER*Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus Features)Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)Rob Morgan – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us (Universal Pictures)*Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion PictureJust Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) – **WINNER*Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)Harriet (Focus Features)Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)Us (Universal Pictures)*Outstanding Independent Motion PictureDolemite is My Name (Netflix) – **WINNER*Clemency (Neon)Luce (Neon)Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix)*Outstanding Album**Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*Cuz I Love You – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)I Used To Know H.E.R. – H.E.R. (RCA Records)Sketchbook – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)Worthy – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)*Outstanding New Artist**Lil Nas X (Columbia Records) – **WINNER*Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)*Outstanding Male Artist**Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) – **WINNER*Khalid (RCA Records)Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)PJ Morton (Morton Records)*Outstanding Female Artist**Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)H.E.R. (RCA Records)India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)*Outstanding Song – Traditional*“Enough” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)“Jerome” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)*“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*“Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)*Outstanding Song – Contemporary**“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)“Motivation” – Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)*Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration**“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)“Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)*Outstanding Jazz Album**Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz) – **WINNER*Carib – David Sanchez (Ropeadope)Center of The Heart – Najee (Shanachie)SoulMate – Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron – Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)*Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)**“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records) – **WINNER*“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)*Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album**Juice – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records) – **WINNER*Hard Place – H.E.R. (RCA Records)No Guidance – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)Steady Love – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)Talk – Khalid (RCA Records)*Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album**The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) – **WINNER*Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)Queen & Slim The Soundtrack – Various Artists (Motown Records)The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)*Related stories from TheWrap:*NAACP Image Awards: 'When They See Us,' 'Dolemite Is My Name' Lead NomineesJay-Z to Receive President's Award at 50th NAACP Image AwardsNAACP President Says 'Green Book' Is a 'Missed Opportunity' With a 'False Storyline' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards 00:31 The mission of the NAACP Image Awards is to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the arts, and those who "promote social justice through their creative endeavors." And while many gorgeous celebrities graced the NAACP Image Awards red carpet, Allure shared their top picks for the Best...

Recent related videos from verified sources Rihanna to receive special honor at NAACP Image Awards The singer is set to receive the President’s Award during the 51st annual ceremony. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 3 weeks ago Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards The singer is set to receive the President’s Award during the 51st annual ceremony. The organization said it will honor Rihanna not only for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rihanna Calls for Unity While Accepting President's Award at NAACP Image Awards (Video) Rihanna is all smiles as she takes the stage during the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif....

Just Jared 2 hours ago Billboard.com Also reported by • Just Jared Jr

NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, actress Marsai Martin, 50 Cent and Jordan Peele are some of the celebs who received 2020 NAACP Image...

E! Online 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this carlotta harrington 2020 NAACP Image Awards Winners (Complete) https://t.co/7ys4Ai2E9K https://t.co/SLsobMr7iE 11 minutes ago Debra Jones RT @TheWrap: #NAACPImageAwards Complete List of Winners: @Lizzo Named Entertainer of the Year https://t.co/Mg9SORFDHh 11 minutes ago the New Girl updates 2020 NAACP Image Awards: Complete List Of Nominees/Winners - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/VRMc0cvfjo 17 minutes ago Thel Graveyardmedia RT @DEADLINE: NAACP Image Awards: Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year; ‘Just Mercy’, ‘Black-Ish’, ‘When They See Us’ Among Top Honorees – F… 22 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: NAACP Image Awards Complete Winners List: Lizzo Named Entertainer of the Year https://t.co/BlKLSu4lnj… https://t.co/Z0MOID7YRN 25 minutes ago TheWrap #NAACPImageAwards Complete List of Winners: @Lizzo Named Entertainer of the Year https://t.co/Mg9SORFDHh 34 minutes ago iDivaBeauty NAACP Image Awards: Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year; ‘Just Mercy’, ‘Black-Ish’, ‘When They See Us’ Among Top Ho… https://t.co/S1D9AvZrWP 59 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: From Lizzo to Jamie Foxx, this is who won big at the #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/cLvBKS3oWQ https://t.co/92m4OpY8bi 1 hour ago