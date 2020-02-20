Global  

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO in Round 7

The Wrap Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO in Round 7Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their big Saturday night rematch by way of technical knockout in the seventh round. Fury is now the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Fury was in command through the entire fight, even scoring multiple knockdowns against his dangerous opponent. Fury had one point deducted in the fifth, however, which also gave the reeling Wilder an extra couple of precious seconds to recover while in a heap of trouble.

The whole time Wilder was looking to land one devastating right hand. He never came very close. Wilder’s own corner threw in the towel in Round 7.

Wilder-Fury II took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, an American, entered Saturday’s superfight as the WBC Heavyweight Champion with a record of 42-0-1. An incredible 41 of those wins came by way of knockout. “The Gypsy King” Fury, a Brit, came in as the lineal champion with a record of 29-0-1. Twenty of those wins came by knockout.

The 34-year-old Wilder stands 6’7”. Fury is three years younger, two inches taller and roughly 40 pounds heavier.

*Also Read:* Wilder-Fury II: ESPN's Joe Tessitore Teaches Us a Foolproof Method to Scoring Boxing Rounds

Back on Dec. 1, 2018, Wilder and Fury fought to a split decision draw. The general consensus, so much as one existed, was that Fury outboxed Wilder — but Wilder scored two key knockdowns of his opponent, including one in the final round. Fury made it back to his feet both times, though the Round 12 recovery sure was a close one.

The draw allowed both men to remain undefeated. It also certainly paved the way for tonight’s rematch, which was arguably the most anticipated heavyweight boxing match in decades.

Saturday’s pay-per-view fight streamed on both ESPN+ and Fox Sports Go. Both services charged $79.99 for the event.

*Also Read:* Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury's Work in WWE

The prizefight was entertaining before its opening bell even dinged. Watch a pair of top-notch pugilism ring walks via the videos below.

Fury:



THE GYPSY KING ON HIS THRONE! ????

Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ https://t.co/mqDaw58TJa pic.twitter.com/suqSwK9kaG

— ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020



Wilder:



The Bronze Bomber is seeing red before #WilderFury2

Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ https://t.co/mqDaw5quAI pic.twitter.com/NTxf4xZ9PC

— ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020



