Ryan Dirksen’s turnaround sparks comeback for Eaton Reds in 3A Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

This time last season, Eaton sophomore Ryan Dirksen was sitting out of postseason wrestling due to eligibility issues. A year later, he’s a state champion. 👓 View full article

