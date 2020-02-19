Kenneth Manusama RT @auroranews: PHOTOS: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Aurora hours after Nevada caucus https://t.co/UzkcjBg9Wr 16 minutes ago

Hart W. Van Denburg Covered Mayor Pete's Denver stop tonight. Big crowd. Watch and listen for the full story by @heyyhayhayley @CPRNews… https://t.co/6wTVGGwgzw 6 hours ago

Aurora News PHOTOS: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Aurora hours after Nevada caucus https://t.co/UzkcjBg9Wr 6 hours ago

Clayton M. Davis (S.C.A.R.P.I.) I Googled "Pete Buttigieg smiling" and half the photos in the results were of him not smiling, and half of the othe… https://t.co/vhCMt2hK3B 7 hours ago

joe costanzo RT @USCPolFuture: Thanks to all who joined us for a town hall moderated by Fox 11's Elex Michelson with presidential candidate Pete Buttigi… 2 days ago

USC Center for the Political Future Thanks to all who joined us for a town hall moderated by Fox 11's Elex Michelson with presidential candidate Pete B… https://t.co/AxljH4vqXG 2 days ago