Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt

Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt

Denver Post Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury reinvented himself once again, and once again he's a heavyweight champion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title 02:00

 Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury had...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch [Video]Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:50Published

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eddie Hearn hails Tyson Fury’s stunning Deontay Wilder rematch win and vows Anthony Joshua fight will happen THIS YEAR

Eddie Hearn has vowed to make Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury happen in 2020. Britain now has two heavyweight world champions after Fury stunned the world with an...
talkSPORT

Sport24.co.za | Fury ready for 'war' in Wilder heavyweight title rematch

Britain's Tyson Fury vowed to deliver a career-best performance in his upcoming heavyweight title rematch with American Deontay Wilder.
News24


Tweets about this

PeteNormanNews

Pete Norman Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch Saturday night, v… https://t.co/iiIarWDiOX 10 minutes ago

CassiTrends

Cassandra Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt - ABC News #WildervsFury2 #WilderFury https://t.co/HG3etnENpv 21 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt https://t.co/Rw6Xjd0OJC 41 minutes ago

SergioMcGee4

Sergio McGee Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt (from @AP) https://t.co/kNkRVlc7lR 47 minutes ago

JournoWes

Wes Woods II RT @ladailynews: Tyson Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Deontay Wilder in heavyweight boxing tilt https://t.co/q1SahytVsW https://t.co/kJx… 57 minutes ago

pauljohndoyle

paul john doyle RT @hermannkelly: Well done! The Irish Gypsy King is World Champion again. Congratulations to the big man. He's been through a lot. It was… 58 minutes ago

nasoskook

Thanasis Koukakis RT @CNBCi: Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt https://t.co/Na4wihBwGC 1 hour ago

SIG_Management

SIG Management Fury Wins in Stunning Stoppage of Wilder in Heavyweight Tilt https://t.co/Ds5Dxigm8q 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.