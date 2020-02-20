Global  

Mardi Gras float victim in New Orleans is 2nd fatality in days

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a raucous Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade route during this year's Carnival season, authorities said.
News video: 2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans 01:19

 Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans.

Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A womanwas struck and killed by a parade float in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras. The woman, who hasn’t been identified,...
Mardi Gras parade accident in New Orleans results in death of woman: report

A woman was run over and killed Wednesday night while trying to pass between two sections of a Mardi Gras parade float in New Orleans, according to a report.
