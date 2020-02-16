Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

CBS 2 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Good Sunday morning everybody! It's a cold start to the morning but we have a stunning Sunday ahead! Expect abundant sunshine and mild temps in the low to mid-50s this afternoon - not too shabby for late February.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Weather: CBS2 Forecast At 11 p.m.

New York Weather: CBS2 Forecast At 11 p.m. 02:49

 CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says we can expect beautiful conditions on Sunday throughout the Tri-State Area.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, February 23, 2020 [Video]Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, February 23, 2020

Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, February 23, 2020

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:02Published

New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast [Video]New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

Good Sunday everybody! It's a cold start to the morning but we have a stunning Sunday ahead! Expect abundant sunshine and mild temps in the low to mid-50s this afternoon - not too shabby for late..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 2/16 Sunday Forecast

We'll have a milder day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #WeatherStories #CBS2WeatherStories New York Weather: CBS2 2/16 Sunday Forecast https://t.co/2fOP9viW6P https://t.co/PiBgeVbAog 1 week ago

SPECNewsCNY

Spectrum News CNY/S.Tier Sunday will feature more clouds with just a few snow showers/flurries and drizzle. Even with the extra clouds, temp… https://t.co/dK0JTszbKH 1 week ago

SPECNewsBuffalo

Spectrum News BUF It was another frigid start early Saturday morning as parts of Western New York dipped below zero, especially for p… https://t.co/3OegTsCXWu 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.