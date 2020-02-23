Global  

Homemade rocket-builder 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in launch attempt crash for science show

Mike Hughes, 64, died in his homemade steam-powered rocket. The stunt was being filmed for a new Science Channel series called "Homemade Astronauts."
 
 Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California. Amy Johnson reports.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in homemade rocket crash

Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes was killed when his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California.
"Mad" Mike Hughes dies in rocket crash

Hughes believed the Earth is flat, and wanted to prove it by taking pictures from a homemade rocket.
HG Tomato 🍅 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket https://t.co/kxQQIavk0e Video from a prior manned laun… https://t.co/KRQsi0CQKA 1 hour ago

CK's Technology News Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes dies in rocket crash near Barstow Daredevil rocket builder “Mad” Mike Hughes of Apple… https://t.co/UFtIrR8R3Q 3 hours ago

