National security adviser Robert O'Brien denies intel chief was pushed out

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The president's national security adviser discusses Russian efforts in the 2020 election and security concerns for the democratic process.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump adviser denies intelligence claims of Russian election meddling

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien holds the Trump line that Russian election meddling isn't happening
Independent

Top security aide: Seen no intel of Moscow helping Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said he’s seen no intelligence indicating that Russia is doing anything to try to help...
Seattle Times

VedehiMajumdar

Vedehi Majumdar RT @Acosta: What national security adviser Robert O'Brien is saying about Russia briefing 'conflicts' with what lawmakers were told https:/… 3 seconds ago

sklauber1953

Susan⭐⭐⭐ Nationalist WWG1WGA RT @TheFarSideRight: Robert O’Brien:”I haven’t seen any intelligence to support the reports..leaked out of the House..these are leaks..comi… 7 seconds ago

Nursegwendo

Gwen Robinson RT @axios: Sen. Chris Murphy said on CNN that White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien should "stay out of politics," after O'B… 46 seconds ago

Marika64652042

Maria RT @politico: National security adviser Robert O’Brien: “I haven’t seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get Pr… 49 seconds ago

BoogidFfskw2002

Boogid RT @atrupar: National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien politicizes intelligence on ABC: "There are these reports that [Russia] wants Bernie… 52 seconds ago

MlunguMitch

MlunguMitch RT @jdawsey1: National security adviser Robert O'Brien tells ABC in interview to air tomorrow that he hasn't seen any evidence of Russia se… 1 minute ago

maristarz88

Maria Sargent-Wayne RT @DrDenaGrayson: Robert O’Brien claims he‘s “not seen” intel that #Russia🇷🇺is is trying to throw the 2020 election to Trump. Q: “Don’t y… 1 minute ago

truthglow

Truthglow RT @Anthony_ofYork: WH national security adviser Robert O'Brien denying new U.S. intelligence reports that Russian actors are interfering t… 2 minutes ago

