B Smith, Lifestyle Author and TV Host, Dies at 70

The Wrap Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
B Smith, Lifestyle Author and TV Host, Dies at 70Barbara “B” Smith, lifestyle author, restaurateur and former host of her own syndicated show “B. Smith With Style” died Saturday, her husband announced on Facebook Sunday. She was 70.

Smith died from complications of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

“Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days,” her husband, Dan Gasby, wrote.  “Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.”
B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara "B." Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social...
Seattle Times

