"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/23

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
This week "Sunday Morning," with host Jane Pauley, features Lee Cowan's visit to the innovative software company Epic to find out how it handles medical records. Plus: Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss; Chip Reid learns from biographer Jonathan Horn about George Washington's turbulent retirement; Serena Altschul explores the work of 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar; Luke Burbank visits Bob Moore, founder of Bob's Red Mill; and Seth Doane learns about a classic art technique dating from the Renaissance that is being kept alive at a Florence studio.
