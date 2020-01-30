Global  

Bomb Threats Emailed To Multiple Jewish Community Centers Across New York

CBS 2 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed multiple Jewish community centers across the state were emailed anonymous bomb threats on Sunday, prompting the JCC in the capital to be evacuated.
News video: Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation 06:05

Recent related news from verified sources

Bomb threats made against 18 Jewish communities centers in New York, authorities said

A spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the threats are believed to be part of a wider series made against JCC's nationally.
USATODAY.com

Cuomo: Jewish Community Center evacuated after email threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers around the country received...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

KathySchwab77

Aunt Granny a/k/a Kathy Schwab RT @SenGillibrand: We must investigate these threats and hold those responsible accountable. To those who seek to stoke hatred and fear: yo… 2 minutes ago

cloudbelle01

cloudbelle RT @cnnbrk: Police cleared the Jewish community center in Albany, New York, after a person affiliated with the center received an emailed b… 5 minutes ago

REALLYURKIDING

Now what? RT @CNN: Police have cleared the Jewish community center in Albany, New York, after a person affiliated with the center received an emailed… 5 minutes ago

AJF0663

AJF0663 Wake up, hate, especially #Antisemitism is a live and thriving in the USA and the world. #NeverAgain is Today! https://t.co/Rob4ntPbLF 28 minutes ago

