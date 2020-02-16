Global  

New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Evening Forecast

CBS 2 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Skies will remain generally clear overnight with a low near 40 here in town, with 30s in the 'burbs and some upper 20s well north & west.
 CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says we can expect beautiful conditions on Sunday throughout the Tri-State Area.

Good Sunday everybody! It's a cold start to the morning but we have a stunning Sunday ahead! Expect abundant sunshine and mild temps in the low to mid-50s this afternoon - not too shabby for late..

Rain pushed through the region Saturday but will clear for Sunday.

We'll see showers here and there through this evening, but they'll be more of a nuisance than anything. As for high temperatures, we'll be right around that 50°...
We'll have a milder day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.
