Watch Pete Buttigieg Respond to 9-Year-Old’s Request to Help Him Come Out as Gay (Video)

The Wrap Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Watch Pete Buttigieg Respond to 9-Year-Old’s Request to Help Him Come Out as Gay (Video)Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was approached by a 9-year-old boy at a Denver campaign event Saturday night and asked, “Would you help me tell the world I’m gay, too? I want to be brave like you.”

The boy, identified as Zachary Ro, attended the town hall with his parents. He later said he didn’t attend the rally planning to ask that question; it was a spur of the moment decision he came to as he walked in.

“I don’t think you need a lot of advice for me on bravery. You seem pretty strong to me,” Buttigieg, who is gay, told Ro. “It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay, let alone to go out there and tell the world and to see you willing to come to terms with who you are in a room full of 1,000 people, thousands of people you’ve never met that’s, that’s really something.”

*Also Read:* Pete Buttigieg's Husband Chasten Says He's Used to 'Dealing With the Likes of Rush Limbaugh'

Buttigieg did, however, offer young Zachary a few things to think about.

“It won’t always be easy, but that’s OK, because you know who you are,” Buttigieg told him. “And that’s really important, because when you know who you are, you have a center of gravity that can hold you together when all kinds of chaos is happening around you.”

He added, “When I was trying to figure out who I was, I was afraid that who I was might mean that I could never make a difference. And what wound up happening instead is that it’s a huge part of the difference I get to make. I never could have seen that coming, and you’ll never know whose life you might be affecting right now, just by standing here. There’s a lot of power in that.”

*Also Read:* That Time Pete Buttigieg's Husband Chasten Endorsed #BeardedButtigieg

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor came out in an essay he wrote for the South Bend Tribune in June 2015, making him Indiana’s first openly gay elected official. Three years later he married junior-high-school teacher Chasten Glezman, who took Buttigieg’s name.

Watch what Buttigieg told Ro in the clip above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Protesters Chanting 'Trans Lives Matter' Disrupt Pete Buttigieg Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg Criticizes LGBT Media Coverage: 'It's All, He's Too Gay, Not Gay Enough, Wrong Kind of Gay'

Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Fox News Hosts Who 'Uncritically Amplify Hate'
News video: 9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for help telling the world he's gay

9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for help telling the world he's gay 04:46

 Pete Buttigieg addressed a 9-year-old boy during his Saturday rally, and the content of the discussion was shocking to many.

