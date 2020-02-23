Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Killed In Crash Of Homemade Rocket

Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Killed In Crash Of Homemade Rocket

NPR Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Mike Hughes promoted himself as believing that the Earth was flat. He launched in homemade rockets with the goal of eventually flying to the edge of space to see for himself.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket 00:28

 Well-known daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes reportedly died after a homemade rocket crashed.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif. [Video]Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes dies in crash of his homemade rocket in California

"Mad Mike" Hughes, a self-styled explorer and daredevil bent on proving that the earth is flat was killed over the weekend when his homemade rocket crashed in...
Reuters Also reported by •TIMECTV NewsUSATODAY.comCBS NewsBBC NewsRIA Nov.FOXNews.comUpworthyBelfast TelegraphIndiaTimesThe WrapWorldNews

Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.comCBS NewsRIA Nov.Belfast TelegraphIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Filin5555

Дмитрий Крайнов New story on NPR: Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Killed In Crash Of Homemade Rocket https://t.co/iSScrshH5d 2 minutes ago

vybealone

BABYLON Mike Hughes, 64, D.I.Y. Daredevil, Is Killed in Rocket Crash https://t.co/0zfuVVLc3D 2 minutes ago

DrFifiRx

Fif de Florence RT @USATODAY: Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes was killed when his homemade, steam-powered rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, Ca… 4 minutes ago

CrazyBengieFB_

Crazy Bengie F B™ RT @Brian02163188: Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Killed In Crash Of Homemade Rocket https://t.co/wpv1s77sPZ 5 minutes ago

johnmerzetti

John Merzetti 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇮🇹 Stupid is, as stupid does. The earth is round you #FlatEarther morons. #MikeHughes, 64, D.I.Y. #Daredevil, Is Kil… https://t.co/RL5AbGkMq5 7 minutes ago

1959Somosomo

そもそも RT @CBSNews: Daredevil and Flat Earth theorist "Mad Mike" Hughes dies in rocket crash https://t.co/YrTlR0w0Pw https://t.co/vmPdXfa1Hv 7 minutes ago

poeticlargess

D Emmett RT @iheartmindy: The guy who built his own rocket to prove the earth is flat has crashed and died. I have no idea why no one tried to sto… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.