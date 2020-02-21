Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 2nd person killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

2nd person killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

CBS News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
New Orleans has banned all tandem floats after another deadly Mardi Gras accident. Both people were killed after being trapped between the linked floats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: 2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans 01:19

 Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths [Video]New Orleans officials cancel tandem floats after Mardi Gras deaths

After the reported deaths of two paradegoers at this year's Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, the city said it will suspend tandem floats - multiple floats connected by a hitch and pulled by a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published

Mardi Gras Traditions You Probably Didn't Know Until Now [Video]Mardi Gras Traditions You Probably Didn't Know Until Now

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is steeped in traditions. Buzz60’s TC Newman introduces you to some of the lesser-known parts of the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mardi Gras deaths: second person killed by float in New Orleans

Mardi Gras deaths: second person killed by float in New OrleansA man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a raucous Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a...
New Zealand Herald

New Orleans agency: 1 fatally struck by Mardi Gras float

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person was struck by a float and fatally injured Saturday evening during one of the iconic parades of the Mardi Gras season in New...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abhikhabartak

abhikhabartak 2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans https://t.co/cNbq4qkVtL https://t.co/7zbWpQhDzi 3 minutes ago

NBCMontana

NBC Montana A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a raucous Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, bec… https://t.co/ckvSvQVXxK 4 minutes ago

BriarTheBeing

Briar RT @TheQueerCrimer: New Orleans: it’s cool, we’re fine leaving the corpse of a worker dangling over Rampart St for 4 months and rerouting M… 5 minutes ago

ReikiReality

Really? ✍️ RT @jilevin: Second person killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans https://t.co/P0B14GkyNf 7 minutes ago

komonews

KOMO News A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a raucous Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, bec… https://t.co/cWB1cRiwfO 34 minutes ago

KUTV2News

KUTV 2News TWO DEATHS: Another bystander was struck and killed by a float during Saturday night's parade. https://t.co/0L9XSi8xXf 50 minutes ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @fox5dc: 2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans https://t.co/t7hlDTSeY7 51 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Second person killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans https://t.co/P0B14GkyNf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.